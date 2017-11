Jana Novotna, former Wimbledon champion, dies at 49

Jana Novotna, who won the hearts of the tennis world by sobbing on the shoulder of a member of the British royal family after a tough loss in the Wimbledon final, has died at the age of 49. Novotna won her only Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1998, eventually triumphing after two losses in the final.