Karen Pence mocked for inaugural ball ‘repurposed wedding dress’

An Inauguration dress is likely the second most important dress to your wedding gown. Soon to-to-be second lady Karen Pence seemingly believed she needed to look like a bride for the occasion. The former First Lady of Indiana called her wedding dress designer Joyce Hittesdorf — the former owner of 'Something Wonderful' in the Pences' home state of Indiana — to design she and her daughter's gowns for the momentous occasion, but the internet found her final look anything but wonderful. "Mike Pence's wife appears to be wearing her wedding dress to that concert last night," one user wrote. Another mocked, "Poor Karen Pence, who told her to wear that Shirley Temple style dress and add a gold belt to jazz it up." The designers at "Something Wonderful," made up of a team of six, took pride in their designs. "It's what each person picks, we're dress makers not fashion designers necessarily it's a little a different I think then what people are used to," owner Sarah Knochel told the Daily News. "It's been a really fun experience, even though not everybody liked it we knew that was going to happen but we're still enjoying it," she continued. Knochel also shared that she was "confused" by the wedding dress insult because there's a lot of "wedding" looks on the runway and red carpet recently. "I think it's clearly not a wedding dress," she said, adding that then again, anything could be a wedding dress. Karen's yet-to-be-seen gown for Friday night's inaugural ball will be placed into the Smithsonian museum collection — along with all the other first and second ladies' gowns. It's an honor that the "Something Wonderful" ladies have yet to wrap their heads around. Knochel said that the Friday look might be her favorite from all the ones they made for the Pence ladies. At the same time, critics online are still trying to wrap their head around Thursday's choice of dress.