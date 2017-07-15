Kate Middleton wore a classic dress with shoes that are way hot

Another day, another look from Kate Middleton that's inspired us all to go shopping again. While the duchess's appearance at Wednesday night's state banquet may have been more regal than most of us have occasion for (but by all means, wear a tiara whenever you can), her dress at Thursday evening's reopening of the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum in London was both covetable and inspirational for our own day-to-day. The modern princess look, comprised of a crepe Preen fit-and-flare dress and multistrap Prada heels, is a balancing act in both polished dressing and attention-getting details. That is, the look appears simple and classic enough, until you catch a glimpse of the glamazon heels. It's a curveball we weren't expecting from Kate, who usually favors more traditional footwear from the likes of L.K. Bennett. That said, we're all about this change-up. Read on to get a glimpse of the outfit in full.