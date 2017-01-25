Kendall Jenner closes the Alexandre Vauthier show in tiniest dress ever

Alexandre Vauthier has earned a rep of being the mastermind behind some of the sexiest dresses to ever sweep the red carpet. Remember Bella Hadid's barely there gown with the waist-high slit from last year's Cannes Film Festival? Yep, that's a custom Alexandre Vauthier creation. In fact, he's responsible for many a cut-out, plunging neckline, and thigh-grazing slit. So it goes without saying that for his spring 2017 couture collection, he'd give it his signature sexy treatment. There were still a couple of instances of his famous eyebrow-raising slit, but the one silhouette that dominated the runway was the micro mini. Or rather, a parade of teensy little things masqueraded as a dress. There were puff-sleeved '80s-glam numbers, asymmetric heavy metal designs, velvet LBDs, and moto-style dresses. In Kendall Jenner's case, she closed the show in perhaps the tiniest dress ever–a strapless mini embellished with red, white, and blue beads. VIDEO: 13 Times Kendall Jenner Rocked The Runway Keep scrolling to see the shortest minis from the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture spring 2017 collection.