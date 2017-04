Kim K made a joke about weight and it’s not going down well

Kim Kardashian has the flu, but she's making the internet sick with her tweets. Early this morning, Kardashian tweeted that her sickness has actually come in handy for the 2017 Met Ball, which is two weeks away. "The flu can be an amazing diet," she wrote. "So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown." While Kardashian was laughing…