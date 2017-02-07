Legion poppy campaign gives big boost to local cadets

On Wednesday, February 1, the Whitecourt Air Cadets Squadron 721 Hawks kicked off the new month with the Commanders Parade. The monthly event, held on the first Wednesday of each month, allows the cadets to display their unison, marching for parents and community members.

Prior to the parade, Doug Ling, liaison between the Air Cadets and the Legion, proudly handed over a cheque for $2,100. Legion President, Kyle Scott, presented the Mayerthorpe Army Cadets with a cheque of the same value . Each year, the Royal Canadian Legion holds its yearly poppy campaign and raises funds across the country which are then put back into local areas. “From the poppy sales, the Legion is required to give out a certain amount of money to certain things,” said Doug.

Having the cheque presentation occur on the same evening as the march was perfect timing for the Legion members. “It’s a special occasion and we like to come down as a Legion. We try to be here at least one night a month and that’s preferably on the CO’s Parade night.” As an ex-military and ex-air force member, Doug said it’s “near and dear to my heart” to be at the squadron. “I come here several times each month.”

The Lions Club was also on hand for the parade. As a direct sponsor for the Air Cadets, the Lions Club regularly comes down to witness the great things the cadets are doing. “This is a fine organization that gets anywhere from 85 to 95 per cent attendance,” said Doug, adding that “there are 35 people in the squadron this year and most nights there are 26 to 28 people here.”

In the last couple of years, the squadron has celebrated the success of cadets in the Glider program, “Two years ago, we had the first glider pilot in 15 years and last year we had another one. So, that’s two in the space of 16 years which is pretty good,” said Ling. “It’s quite a competitive thing because there are only so many slots available and for a small squadron like this to get two glider pilots in that short space of time is a pretty good indication of how well the squadron does.”

Cherie Van Der Meer, the Chair of the Squadron Sponsoring Committee, is in her second year working with the cadets, and accepted the cheque on behalf of the 721 Hawks. “My son signed up last year so I joined him,” said Cherie, “it’s like a family here. Everybody bands together. I’ve never been in a group that’s had so many people willing to help. Normally you’re scrambling for volunteers and here everyone is willing to help out. It’s fantastic.”

This year has seen major growth for the group of cadets with twice as many as last year. “We have over 20 first-year cadets including one who just signed up today,” said Cherie.

Plans for the donation are already in the works with talk of purchasing drones and more electronics. The wish list is long amongst the cadets and the money will be put towards the best options. The cadets have been utilizing and enjoying the one drone they currently have, even taking it out on their recent winter camp-out.

The Whitecourt Air Cadets squadron offers great opportunities for children aged 12 to 18. On top of everything you learn, the cost is the biggest surprise because it’s completely free. Yes, free, and you can sign up at any time throughout the year. Visit www.721rcacs.ca for more information.