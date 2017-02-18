Leo Daily Overview for February 18, 2017

Someone shows their pettiness, perhaps by accident, and it sends you into a rage of sorts. Your great energy keeps it from getting too negative, but you do let them know just how badly they’ve blown it.

More horoscopes! Check your Daily Single’s LoveScopes, Daily Couple’s LoveScopes, Daily CareerScopes, Weekly RomanticScopes, Monthly FitnessScopes, more…

Today’s Free Reading: When you demand a quick “Yes” or “No” answer and simple explanation, consult your Instant Answer Tarot.