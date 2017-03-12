Leo Daily Overview for March 12, 2017

You need to exercise your romantic options today — go out on a date, even if you’ve been together for decades. You may find that things start to click in a new way, thanks to some pressure from outside.

More horoscopes! Check your Daily Single’s LoveScopes, Daily Couple’s LoveScopes, Daily CareerScopes, Weekly RomanticScopes, Monthly FitnessScopes, more…

Today’s Free Reading: When you demand a quick “Yes” or “No” answer and simple explanation, consult your Instant Answer Tarot.