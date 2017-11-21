Leo Daily Overview for November 21, 2017

You respect yourself too much to get involved in today’s shenanigans — so it’s a good thing there are alternatives! You may want to extend the opportunity to those you know and love, too.

More horoscopes! Check your Daily Single’s LoveScopes, Daily Couple’s LoveScopes, Daily CareerScopes, Weekly RomanticScopes, Monthly FitnessScopes, more…

Today’s Free Reading: When you demand a quick “Yes” or “No” answer and simple explanation, consult your Instant Answer Tarot.