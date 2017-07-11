Libra Daily Overview for July 11, 2017

Get as much done as you possibly can this morning — your energy may start to wane this afternoon. At that point, progress should be difficult at best, so make the most of what you’ve got.

More horoscopes! Check your Daily Single’s LoveScopes, Daily Couple’s LoveScopes, Daily CareerScopes, Weekly RomanticScopes, Monthly FitnessScopes, more…

Today’s Free Reading: When you demand a quick “Yes” or “No” answer and simple explanation, consult your Instant Answer Tarot.