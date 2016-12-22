Little Big Fort gingerbread contest a sweet success

Little Big Fort held its 4th Annual Gingerbread House Contest in the open space in Midtown Mall on Saturday, December 17. Sixteen children took part, decorating with a wide assortment of candies, perfecting their gingerbread houses with fancy roofs, spacious outdoor areas, and colourful walkways.

The cold weather proved to be a bit of a downer with only half the numbers of last year, but those who did come out had a blast. “Last year we had 44 and the year before we had 40 so this year it might’ve been too close to Christmas or maybe too cold, but that’s no matter because we still made 16 children very happy,” said Patsy Imbery, event co-ordinator and co-owner of Little Big Fort.

In previous years, the contest was free but with the economy down, organizers needed to charge $5 per house builder. “We felt terrible about charging,” said Patsy, adding that even though $5 isn’t too much, they do understand that not all parents can afford it. “Non-profits, including ourselves, are just trying to survive but we hope that we can make ends meet next year and be free again. That was our one thing coming into every contest we do, like the pumpkin carving, is that we wanted to be free.”

“My husband, Tim, and I donated all the candy while K & C Graphics donated our posters. Freddy’s 2 for 1 Pizza donated all the pizza boxes that we used as platforms for building the houses on, Tastebuds provided hot chocolate as well as cookies, IGA did up our icing, and we had prizes from Make My Fun Hobbies & Toys and Booster Juice.” Receiving so much support is amazing. They all said, “’Patsy, we would do anything for a bully-free zone,’ so we were very happy.”

Leticia Flores, four, was one of the competitors and it was very special for her as it was her first ever gingerbread house. “She is visiting from Mexico and has never seen snow or felt cold before. This is her first time building a gingerbread house and she was looking forward to it,” said her aunt, Alin Soria. “She put her hands in the snow when she arrived; she didn’t expect it to be cold, just a powder. The gingerbread house was special for her.”

Eleven-year-old Paige Worrell, who won first place in her age category, said it was a lot of fun to make her house and that she loved the front the best. “I love my sidewalk because it has poles with mistletoe on top. The poles are really pretty,” she said. Paige won a $5 Booster Juice certificate and a $20 gift card for Make My Fun Hobbies & Toys.

Due to the economy, Little Big Fort is looking for a sponsor, “the biggest thing for us right now, especially with the economy being so low, is sponsorship. It would help us cover our rent and allow us to do things with the children that we can’t do otherwise. Tim and I don’t have children of our own so we are like grandparents to all the children,” said Patsy. Kids seven and up, providing they can handle themselves, are invited to spend time at the Fort. Little Big Fort is currently looking for a treasurer. Call 780-779-5288 if interested.