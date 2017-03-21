Local beauty queen gets ready for the Miss Canada Pageant

Nicole Podgurney was recently crowned as Miss Alberta and is now is preparing for her next pageant adventure: the Miss Canada/Miss Teen Canada event in Toronto. Nicole did a Q&A with Whitecourt Press about her success in the pageant world thus far.

How long have you been doing pageants?

This was my first one.

What or who got you interested in pageants?

My mom. She just kind of mentioned it one day.

What was your reaction when you learned you would be representing Alberta in the Miss Canada/Miss Teen Canada pageant?

Excitement!! And joy!

Briefly describe what goes into getting ready for the competition, and what will happen at the competition.

Finding sponsors, fundraising for charity, getting as involved as possible with the community. Once I get to Toronto we are given a roommate from another province have about a week of events to do, including a top model fashion show, a fitness test, and a couple fun days.

Which part are you looking forward to the most?

All of it. I’m excited for the whole experience!

How do you feel pageants help young women with confidence? Careers? Etc.?

Pageants are all about confidence so I think it builds up young women’s confidence immensely. It also opens lots of doors for modelling.

Would you like to give thanks or shout out to any supporters?

I would like to thank my parents, my sister, my boyfriend and all my friends for being so supportive

Congratuations and good luck in Toronto, Nicole!