Market at Little Big Fort helps fund current programs and new initiatives

The floor space of Little Big Fort was extended out into the mall on Saturday, March 25 for a Vendor Market in support of the Fort. Over 30 vendors signed up for the day and took the opportunity to advertise their products.

One of the vendors who travelled in from Edmonton was selling beautiful, hand-carved walking sticks and canes utilizing several kinds of wood from birch to willow and spruce. Dan Imbery, whose brother Tim happens to be the founder of Little Big Fort, said coming down to support the Fort was important. “It’s a worthy cause and its helping out the kids and the community,” said Dan, adding that what his brother has done locally is “awesome” and that it “can’t be beat.” Anyone interested in his creations can call him at 780-982-7342 or talk to his brother Tim at Little Big Fort.

Founder Tim Imbery has quite a few events planned and is always in need of community support. Receiving donations and boosts from local businesses and residents are very important in being able to run the hangout. On average, over 150 kids enjoy the Fort each month.

One of the current programs that will benefit from the market is the Liquidation Program which helps kids make money by buying and selling products, working at/or around the Fort, and other opportunities that arise for them. Local company, King Controls, and Tim donated funds towards the program and helped with the start-up on February 1. Children with disabilities who might have issues with jobs and self-esteem get a boost from the program because they get to see their progress as the funds in the group bank account grow.

Another venture coming up in the future is an anti-bullying initiative. “We have a beginning, a middle, and an ending, and the ending is where it’s going to take a community,” said Tim, speaking of the children who first joined the Fort and the process of their growing up. “We’ve been dealing with the bullying for 15 years and we see a lot of things. If we make simple changes they will make big differences. So, this is where we are headed.”

Anyone interested in helping the Fort or joining the anti-bullying initiative is encouraged to talk with Tim at Little Big Fort at 780-779-5288.