shopify traffic stats

Melania Trump goes glam and glittery for White House Dinner

Added by Whitecourt Press on September 16, 2017.
Saved under Uncategorized

On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump dressed in head-to-toe sequins for the White House Historical Association Dinner in the State Dining Room. Back home on Pennsylvania Avenue, after a day spent in Irma-ravaged Florida with her husband, president Donald Trump, FLOTUS switched gears, and slipped on a glittery getup by Monique Lhuillier for the night. After ditching her white jeans and sneakers, Melania reemerged ready for the black-tie event, …

You must be logged in to post a comment Login