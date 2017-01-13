Millennials are falling behind their boomer parents

MILWAUKEE – Baby Boomers: your millennial children are worse off than you. With a median household income of $40,581, millennials earn 20 per cent less than boomers did at the same stage of life, despite being better educated, according to a new analysis of Federal Reserve data by the advocacy group Young Invincibles. The analysis being released Friday gives concrete details about a troubling generational divide that helps to explain much of the …