OSC case against Garth Drabinsky to resume

TORONTO – Ontario's securities regulator is scheduled to begin opening submissions today in the long-running case against Garth Drabinsky, one of the central figures in the Livent Entertainment financial fraud scandal. Drabinsky declined comment on his way into the hearing room of the Ontario Securities Commission, which launched its regulatory cases against him and two others in 2001. Those cases were put on hold while criminal charges against the …