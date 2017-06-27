Over 700 local students took park in the National Aboriginal Day 2017 celebrations

National Aboriginal Day was celebrated across the country on June 21 and locally, Whitecourt held a day of events at Rotary Park. A tipi was set up and filled with different items from traditional dresses and regalia to drums and dreamcatchers showcasing the many beautiful handmade pieces of art that are deeply rooted in the Aboriginal culture.

Inside the tipi, James Tipler welcomed children as they made their way in and talked about the many items that were hanging on the walls around the tipi. “We’re showing some of the things we used back in the day, like moccasins, drums, and some of the things we do our ceremonies with like sage, sweet grass, and licorice root, and some of the striking devices that natives used to kill prey.”

Tipler also explained how Aboriginals would set up the tipi on the inside for sleeping and cooking which the children thought was neat. “I would like the kids, for next year, to come and watch us put the tipi up and get a good, rough idea of how to do stuff.”

Another interactive booth was with Curtis Stambaugh, Senior Wildlife Biologist with Alberta Environment & Parks who brought in a table full of pelts of fur-baring animals. “I think it’s really important to show the kids all the different furs and natural resources that indigenous people used to depend on hundreds and hundreds of years ago. They were here long before we were so they have an awareness of the different furs and the trapping industry itself. This was currency for the First Nations in their trading and all of these animals can be found right in and around Whitecourt. It’s good to understand what’s around and how beneficial and important these animals were for the First Nations.”

Courtney Milford, Arts and Culture Co-ordinator for the Town of Whitecourt, said the park was packed with people as students from Central School, St. Mary School, and Percy Baxter took in the event as a field trip totaling over 700 students. “This is to give the people in our community a day to celebrate the Aboriginal culture that’s here in the surrounding areas and it’s a great chance for the kids to come and experience actual life-based curriculum on it. They get to talk and see real time, real life displays.”

Last year National Aboriginal Day was celebrated locally in the evening as part of Arts in the Park, and attendance wasn’t as high as originally hoped. Moving the event to the day time gave area schools the opportunity to come out as a group and enjoy the park while also experiencing the Aboriginal culture firsthand. “I don’t want an event like this to go missed because people didn’t know about it,” said Courtney.

The McKenzie-Arcand Band played two sets of live music for event goers and Mind Your Bannock with Vivian Bouvier and her family from Edmonton provided bannock for roasting over the fire. Central school students also created a heart garden which they displayed along the trail near the pavilion. The Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation was originally slated to dance and showcase their beautiful traditional regalia but was unable to attend at the last moment.

Both Tipler and Stambaugh echoed the same sentiment that days such as National Aboriginal Day are greatly needed. “We’re kind of losing our culture today,” said Tipler, “and it’s still fading.” Encouraging children to learn about their country’s history through those with the strongest connection to it is the simplest way to keep the culture from fading.

“It’s incredibly important that we’re making strides to insure the awareness of indigenous people in Canada, because they’ve been forgotten for a long time and I think a day like today is one step in the right direction and the kids, hopefully, got something from it,” said Stambaugh.