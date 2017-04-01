Pamela Anderson remains coy about those crazy dating rumours

Pamela Anderson is downplaying her possible relationship with Julian Assange. According to Reuters, the actress appeared on a Swedish TV show where she was questioned about her relationship with the WikiLeaks founder. Though she remained vague, the actress said dating Assange wouldn't be easy. Well, he's imprisoned, that would make it a little bit difficult, the 49-year-old reportedly said. When she was pressed, the actress didn't shoot down the possibility of a romance and instead admitted that she is spending a lot of time with Assange. Let's see what happens when he's free, she said. But you know I spend probably more time with him than any other man socially, which is very odd. Anderson visiting Assange on Thursday Speculation about a romance between the two has swirled amid constant sightings of Anderson at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange has taken refuge. She also recently addressed her relationship with Assange in several lengthy posts on her website, writing that he is one of my favorite people. I am getting more involved with The Courage foundation who helps to defend whistleblowers …like Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange, she wrote on Thursday. My relationship with Julian – It's no secret, He is one of my favorite people- and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time. Famous for being persecuted. Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability. I am concerned. This article was originally published on People.com