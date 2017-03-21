Pat Hardy has St. Patrick’s Family Fun Night

Cindy, Rayden and Dylan Schmidt along with Presley Madsen and her grandmother were just some of the attendees at Pat Hardy School’s St. Patrick’s Family Fun Night on March 17. Put on by the school’s advisory council, this collaboration was made possible by previous fundraising efforts, donations and a lot of volunteer time from parents. The event served to also thank parents for their assistance during the school year, and to foster community spirit.