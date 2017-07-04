Patriotic pig-out: 10 Canada-themed novelty foods to try while you can

If ever there was a time to go all-out on Canada Day, this year would be it. Lucky for you, food companies agree, and have churned out a perfectly patriotic selection of Canada-themed products. Restaurants have also come up with their own creations, like a decked-out Confederation Burger in Toronto and an eight-course tasting menu in B.C. featuring fresh spins on classic Canadian flavours. This year you can fuel up for the festivities with dishes like maple leaf-shaped burgers and bacon flavoured caesars (with a side of ketchup chips of course) that will make you proudish to be Canadian. More:13 scrumptious summer food reads to take you from kitchen to hammock14 classic Canadian recipesWe recreated this edible meat cottage from 1971 — and it’s spectacular! The post 14 classic Canadian recipes appeared first on Chatelaine.