Pembina to complete Fox Creek pipeline project in 2017

Reed Clements

The Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expecting to complete its Fox Creek to Namao Junction Pipeline Expansion Project this year.

The Project, which began in 2014, seeks to connect pre-existing Pembina facilities between Fox Creek and the area around Edmonton. The new pipeline will connect Fox Creek’s supply of high vapour pressure and low vapour pressure hydrocarbon liquids to processing facilities throughout Alberta, providing additional transportation options to Fox Creek producers.

The pipeline is designed to follow pipeline right-of-way rules, and follows a route that has been designed to avoid conflicts with roads, fences, and other pre-existing factors. Farmers are free to cross over the line using regular farming equipment.

The pipeline also passes four indigenous reservations, and consultation with these communities is ongoing.

Construction, which began this past summer, is expected to be safe. However, Pembina anticipates normal issues with traffic disruption and noise in construction areas. Furthermore, the company is working to ensure that dust and wind erosion, which are normal problems during construction such as this, are rectified quickly.

While the integrity of the pipeline should hold, there will be warning signs to prevent third parties from accidentally damaging the line. Furthermore, citizens should report any unusual odours along the pipeline, especially during the construction process.

Pembina has operated in North America since the 50s, and owns a large network of pipelines that transport oil, natural gas, and other hydrocarbon liquids across western Canada and North Dakota. The company received approval for construction of the pipeline from the Alberta Energy Regulator last April.

Pembina has a good record with safety, and is working with homes and businesses in the area around the pipeline to develop an emergency response plan.