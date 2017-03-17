People are doing this to look like Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump has inspired some women in the U.S. to undergo plastic surgery procedures to look more like her, and a cosmetic-surgery firm in China believes she will inspire women abroad as well — so much so that they trademarked her name as part of their company’s name. According to The Washington Post, a company in Foshan, China registered the name Foshan Yiwanka Medical Management just before the election. (“Yiwanka” — pronounced ee-wan-ka — is the usual transliteration of Ivanka’s name in Chinese.) “Young women in China like to change their looks to copy film stars’ eyes, noses and lips,” the company’s human resources manager, Li Yunxing, told the Post. “No doubt young women here want Ivanka’s big eyes, her pretty nose and lips, and her flawless figure.” Foshan Yiwanka Medical Management currently offers eye surgery, nose surgery, liposuction and breast enlargement. RELATED VIDEO: Ivanka Trump Opens Up About Father, Donald Trump: His Criticism, His Business, and the White House Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani — who has also operated in China — says it’s not uncommon for Chinese patients to request the looks of American stars. “The Chinese culture embraces plastic surgery as much as any,” he tells PEOPLE. “I’ve had Chinese patients come to me asking to look like celebrities. Ivanka Trump’s face in particular appeals to the Chinese aesthetic because it’s close to their ideal — large eyes; a heart-shaped face with a small, feminine chin and cheekbones that are high but not overly defined; and a nose that is small but with a stronger bridge as opposed to flat.” However, he hesitates to do any surgeries that greatly transform someone’s facial features. “Unless they are already close to that look and want a little refinement I won’t do it,” he says. “There are certain individuals from many cultures — including China — who would have a complete face transplant if it would make them more successful. To me that’s a bit of denial of the soul and very sad. But the patients I have had from China are typically already very successful and just want to look younger or more beautiful.”