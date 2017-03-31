Photographer stunned by ‘praying’ polar bear

WESLEYVILLE, N.L. – Jessica Andrews was scanning through dozens of photos she took of a polar bear roaming around her backyard when she came across one that stopped her in her tracks. The large animal was squatting beneath a white cross, its paws together and raised skyward as it looked up in a seemingly reverential pose. "I didn't notice it when I was taking them, but when I started to go through to edit them, oh my God, I was like, 'Holy crap, …