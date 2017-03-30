Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘deeply happy’

Dating in the public eye can't be easy – especially when one of you is a Toronto-based actress and the other lives at Kensington Palace – but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a way to make it work. Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there's a real ease to their relationship, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. It just works. They are deeply happy. When Markle, 35, and Harry, 32, went public with their relationship in the fall, the Suits star suddenly found herself under the microscope on the global stage. But those who know her are not surprised the prince fell for the humanitarian, businesswoman, women's advocate and actress. For more on Markle from those who know her best, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday She is incredibly cool and down to earth, says the source. She has a wonderful warmth to her and a bright smile. It's very easy to see why Harry was so drawn to her. Markle's best friend echoes those sentiments. We should all strive to handle the ups and downs of our lives as gracefully, smartly, elegantly, positively, realistically and graciously as Meg has, Lindsay Roth says of how Markle – who served as her maid of honor – has handled the media attention. I may be biased, but she deserves everything in the world. This article was originally published on People.com