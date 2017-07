Raonic rides straight-sets victory to Wimbledon’s 4th round

Milos Raonic, last year’s runner-up at Wimbledon, advanced to the tournament’s second week by beating 25th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday, with the help of 21 aces, including one to end it.