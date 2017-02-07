RCMP Commanding Officer plans to retire

By Reed Clements

Marianne Ryan, Deputy Commissioner and Commanding Officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police K Division that serves Alberta, will retire in May this year.

Deputy Commissioner Ryan has served with the RCMP for 35 years, and as the first female Commanding Officer of the K Division since her appointment in 2013. She has also served in Manitoba and British Columbia.

Hailing from a farm near London, Ontario, Deputy Commissioner Ryan says that the RCMP has given her the opportunity to travel to every province in Canada, as well as the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and outside of the country.

Throughout her career, Ryan said, she hopes that she “helped make the RCMP a slightly better organization.”

“I also hope that I have exemplified the importance of just being yourself, being fair as well as demonstrating leadership balanced with compassion, respect, and integrity during challenging times,” said Ryan.

Regarding the future of the RCMP, Ryan stated that she hoped the organization continued to be better, “both to the communities we serve but also internally with our employees.” Ryan noted that the RCMP is “like no other law enforcement agency in the world.”

“We need to celebrate all those qualities which make us great.”

Regarding her retirement, Ryan said that she had no plans, “except perhaps to get some rest.” She also looks forward to family time, as for Ryan, as for “many in law enforcement, it has been difficult to commit to those important family occasions.”

Ryan is also looking to “stay challenged,” and may pursue other areas of work.

Deputy Commissioner Ryan will step down as Commanding Officer as of March 3, and retire on May 12. The RCMP will name a new Commanding Officer before her departure.