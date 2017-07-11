Record attendance and fantastic weather for the Whitecourt Woodlands Rodeo

The 2017 Whitecourt Woodlands Rodeo was held July 7 to 9 at the Westward Community Hall and the Firepower Events Centre. This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Bonnie Lee Anderson.

The action started on Friday with the 30-man pro bull riding event which featured riders from across the province and even around the world including Brazil. On Saturday and Sunday, the events were stacked up from calf roping to steer wrestling and everything in between.

The stands were filled throughout all three days as spectators enjoyed the action and the great atmosphere. Other events included team roping, junior barrels, peewee barrels, breakaway, bareback, ladies’ barrels, bull riding, bronc riding, chariot races, chinook riders, and chuckwagons.

Rodeo secretary, Sonia Taylor, said the great weather helped lift attendance into the record books with up to a couple of thousand more spectators taking in the weekend. “Lots of people showed up. We had great vendors, great people, and everyone had fun.”

On Saturday, the Whitecourt Wheels Show & Shine took place in the parking lot in front of the Westward Hall where the Rodeo Market was happening inside. Beautiful vehicles were on display throughout the afternoon including a shiny blue 1968 Shelby Resto-Mod owned by Whitecourt resident Rick Miko.

“It’s a dream car of mine. It started when I was 12 years old. The first model I built was a 1968 Shelby mustang and I painted it blue and white. I said, one day I will own it and now I do, so this is definitely off my bucked list,” said Rick who spent his time chatting with other enthusiasts and sharing the story of his car.

Inside the hall, a large group of vendors were set up showcasing their businesses from leggings to skin care, Tupperware, and much more. The weekend also included bouncy castles for the children and concessions for grumbling bellies.

With a record-setting attendance and over 200 competitors taking part, it was certainly a fantastic weekend. “The volunteers have been great. I want to thank everyone for coming out and participating and helping,” said Sonia, adding, “And, of course, all our patrons for coming out to watch. We couldn’t do it without any of you!”