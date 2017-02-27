Scarlett Johansson turns heads in frothy Oscars gown

Scarlett Johansson‘s return to the Oscars red carpet was a glamorous one. The newly single star stepped out in style wearing a purple printed floor-skimming gown with a sheer skirt and a statement belt. Johansson, 32, is presenting at the this year’s show, and opened up on the red carpet about the importance of practicing her walk across the stage. “You can never have enough rehearsal,” the actress told Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet, revealing she did not wear the same sky-high heels during her practice run. “I couldn’t imagine having to put these on two days in a row,” she quipped. “Not that they are not gorgeous — They’re definitely not Converse.” RELATED PHOTOS: Catch all the Oscars coverage right here! She also opened up about her new action-packed film Ghost in the Shell, revealing shes “a glutton for punishment,” when it comes to “painful” high-impact, action movies. “Ghosts in the Shell is a film that asks a lot of existential questions — it was something I couldn’t pass up,” she shared. ” I was too curious.” Johansson has had a busy 2017 stepping out at events like amFAR’s annual New York gala and participating in the Women’s March on Washington D.C. The star split from husband Romain Dauriac after two years of marriage earlier this year, but they’ve remained friends. One of her most memorable red carpet moments with him was the 2015 Oscars where she wore a green Atelier Versace number with a statement necklace. Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars! She’s had a string of show-stopping gowns including a magenta lace design with a cutout back in 2011, a black off-the-shoulder design and statement hair accessories in 2005 and a green gown with a red lip in 2004. What do you think of Johansson’s look this year? Which is your favorite ever? Share below!