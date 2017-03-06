Seven steps to improve your marriage in just one week

People undoubtedly warned you that marriage is tough, but you probably thought that yours would be different, that it wouldn't be so hard. While marriage is an awesome part of life, it's not an easy one. If you're in the trenches of never-ending grocery lists, balancing your children's many needs, and attempting to pay your mortgage while also maintaining some sort of sanity and romance, you're not alone. And even if you think you and your husband are pretty happy, it's normal for a relationship to gradually evolve. Not only because of all the time you spend together (during which those little things that were once cute become rather irritating), but due to the fact that you're two individuals who are continuously changing and shifting, too. As Courtney Geter, a licensed marriage and family therapist explains, "A relationship is like a building or structure. Over time, buildings and structures experience wear and tear and need ongoing maintenance as well as intensive repair." But before you schedule a therapy session, give your relationship a week. As many therapists and marriage experts agree, you can actually strengthen your bond, deepen your connection, and reconnect by challenging yourselves for just 7 days. What do you have to lose?