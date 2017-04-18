Should you run for Council during the municipal election?

By Laura Bohnert

The 2017 Budget has been approved, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to start listening to the rants of those dissenting folk who rail on about how they could do a much better job if they were in office. All fulminations aside, though, it isn’t such a far-fetched idea to run for Council during the municipal election—but should you do it?

If you are looking for a way to significantly influence the future of your community, then running for Council during the municipal election is a good start. As a member of Council, you would be a part of the governing body of your municipality, and that puts you in a position to actually make a difference for your community—but that’s only possible if you have the support of other council members, too.

For the most part, being elected to Council means spending the duration of your four-year term attending regular and special Council meetings and meetings of boards, agencies, and committees; attending conferences, seminars, workshops, conventions, and other events that promote the municipality; reading agenda material; and talking with residents—all of which are essential to allowing you to make informed decisions that would best benefit the Town.

You are eligible to become a municipal candidate if you are at least 18 years of age, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of the local jurisdiction (for at least the past 6 consecutive months prior to your nomination).

Why run for Council during the municipal election? Because, as long as you are persuasive and can persuade other members of council to support your view, you can actually stand to make a difference.

Change is possible. As a member of Council, establishing municipal policy will be your duty—as long as your legislation complies with the Municipal Government Act. How? Through municipal bylaws. As long as you present your legislation as a bylaw to the public, once your legislation is approved, the new bylaw will remain in effect until it is amended or repealed.

Ready to join your municipal Council? Fill out and file a nomination form, and start making those campaign promises.