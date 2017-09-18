Sofia Vergara drops jaws in figure hugging gown on the Emmys red carpet

It's TV's biggest night, and aside from finding out what we should be binge-watching now, there's some prime celeb style on the red carpet. This year, it's all about metallic gowns (see: Laverne Cox, Anna Chlumsky and Tracee Ellis Ross) and statement earrings (see: basically everyone), and we're here for it. And you know whatever shows up on the Emmys red carpet is sure to set the tone for the 2018 awards season. Click through for all our favourite looks from the 2017 Emmys red carpet.