Sophie Grégoire Trudeau faces backlash for her message on Women’s Day

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau sent out an early message for International Women's Day this year — and it may not be what many were expecting. In an Instagram post, the former journalist called for women to celebrate the men in their lives to "ignite change." "This week, as we mark International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the boys and men in our lives who encourage us to be who we truly are, who treat girls & women with respect, and who aren’t afraid to speak up in front of others," Grégoire Trudeau captioned the pic of her and the prime minister holding hands. Are you ready to ignite change? This week, as we mark International Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the boys and men in our lives who encourage us to be who we truly are, who treat girls & women with respect, and who aren’t afraid to speak up in front of others. Take a picture holding hands with your male ally & share it on social media using the hashtag #TomorrowInHand. Together, we can create a movement that inspires more men to join the fight to build a better tomorrow with equal rights & opportunities for everyone… because #EqualityMatters. 🤝 Êtes-vous prêtes à faire des étincelles pour allumer un changement ? Cette semaine, à l’occasion de la Journée internationale des femmes, célébrons les garçons et les hommes qui nous encouragent à être qui nous sommes vraiment, qui traitent les filles et les femmes avec respect et qui n’ont pas peur de parler haut devant les autres. Prenez une photo main dans la main avec votre allié et diffusez-la dans les médias sociaux avec le mot-clic #DemainEnMains. Ensemble, nous pouvons susciter un mouvement qui incitera davantage d’hommes à lutter avec nous pour des lendemains meilleurs, l’égalité des droits et des chances pour tous … parce que l’#Égalitécompte. A post shared by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (@sophiegregoiretrudeau) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:20am PST "Take a picture holding hands with your male ally & share it on social media using the hashtag #TomorrowInHand," she continued. "Together, we can create a movement that inspires more men to join the fight to build a better tomorrow with equal rights & opportunities for everyone… because #EqualityMatters." While the feedback from her followers has been mostly positive, many Instagram users aren't so sure IWD is the right day to be celebrating men at all. "Really! Nothing says celebrating women, like celebrating men," one person commented. "Or why don't we all share a picture of a woman who inspires us instead!!! Because men always get the credit," said another. Calgary MP Michelle Rempel wasn't exactly pleased either, and wasn't afraid to sound off about the matter on Twitter. I've never had to have my hand held. #equalitymatterspic.twitter.com/z46NCZcZ4Z— Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) March 7, 2017 Happy IWD, is all about JT? https://t.co/X4pY3ehUt1— Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) March 7, 2017 Other Twitter users also joined in. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau wants us to take pics holding hands w/ male allies for #IWD but I'm just going to post a selfie of my bitchiest face— Dr. Lucia Lorenzi (@empathywarrior) March 7, 2017 A communications professional actually wrote this: "This week, as we mark International Women's Day, let's celebrate the boys and men who" https://t.co/ualNX7O2u8— Chris Selley (@cselley) March 7, 2017 Well, pretty disappointed in the Facebook post from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. The point of International Women's Day is not to celebrate men.— Ciara (at Midnight) (@lostatmidnight) March 7, 2017 Yikes. But despite the backlash, Prime Minister Trudeau has made it clear on several occasions that he considers himself to be a feminist and has even given other men advice on how to better respect the women they interact with. "There's lots of things you can do to be a better feminist as a man but here's a simple one: don't interrupt women, and notice every time women get interrupted in conversation," Trudeau declared last April. However, some critics have said his feminist claims have been more talk than action. But regardless of which side you're on when it comes to the Trudeau family, here's to hoping movements like IWD actually do help more men get on board with feminism.