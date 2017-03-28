Spruce Grove Saints tie the series, force game seven in Whitecourt

Hold your breath fans, it’s going to take a game seven! After getting out to a 3-1 lead in the series, the Whitecourt Wolverines will now have to fight for their hockey lives at the Scott Safety Centre Tuesday, March 28 after losing game six in overtime, 2-1. The Spruce Grove Saints have clawed their way back into the series after looking like they were all but done for.

The first period was scoreless with only penalties lighting up the board. The next 20 minutes saw goals from both teams with Spruce Grove scoring first. Just over two minutes later the Wolverines notched one in bringing the game back to a tie thanks to Morgan Messenger. It would stay that way throughout the rest of the second period and the third, forcing sudden-death overtime.

Overtime was back and forth with each team garnering close calls at either end of the ice. Fans were either glued to their seats or to their radios, cheering both in person and from afar hoping the local boys could pull out a win. Unfortunately, for Wolverines fans, the Saints managed to claw just a bit more beating Diamond and scoring themselves the opportunity to play in game seven.

So, this is it, Whitecourt! Tuesday night be at the Scott Safety Centre for what’s sure to be an electrifying game seven between the Whitecourt Wolverines and the Spruce Grove Saints. Game start is 7:30 p.m.