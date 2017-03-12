Taurus Daily Overview for March 12, 2017

Your coworkers are key today. If you’re not employed, work alone or are on your own temporarily, you need to call in some reinforcements to make sure you’ve got backup when things start to happen late in the day.

More horoscopes! Check your Daily Single’s LoveScopes, Daily Couple’s LoveScopes, Daily CareerScopes, Weekly RomanticScopes, Monthly FitnessScopes, more…

Today’s Free Reading: When you demand a quick “Yes” or “No” answer and simple explanation, consult your Instant Answer Tarot.