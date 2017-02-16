The complete history of celebs swooning over Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau: Prime Minister of Canada, devoted husband, father, and ultimate object of affection for women (and men) worldwide–some of them wildly famous. The widespread thirst for PM Trudeau is nothing new. The Internet has been taking note of it for some time now: So has the media: But lately, Trudeau-mania has reached an all-time high, making the phenomenon unable to ignore or deny (ahem, Kate Middleton). After some in-depth research, we've concluded that every person who comes across the charming politician cannot help but swoon. With those dreamy blue eyes, adorable dimples, and innate Canadian-ness, who wouldn't fall under the Prime Minister's spell? I mean… We get it, everyone. Not Emma Watson could keep herself in check while exposed to such charm. It's unavoidable. If you weren't already on the fence about moving to Canada, JT should be enough to get you (and all of us) there. Who's looking forward to having fair health insurance and maple syrup-soaked everything? While you plan your move, feast your eyes on these unapologetically enamored celebs.