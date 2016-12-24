The eyeshadow shade for your skin tone

You've probably heard the "New year, new hair" mantras too many times to count, so why not deviate from the crowd by embracing a new eyeshadow shade for the New Year? The prospect of a new addition to your kit might be as exciting as saying "goodbye" to the past year, but with a peacock of shades out there, deciding on one triggers a stress-fest. Inspired by the kaleidoscopic shadows we've seen on the red carpet, we've matched the perfect shades for every skin tone. Scroll down to find the most flattering shade for you to try.