The sexiest red dresses the stars have ever worn

You've probably worn a notable red dress at some point in your life. And chances are, it's still hanging in your closet. Because the thing about a sexy red dress is – no matter the shape or the added details – it never goes out of style. We're still smitten with the little cutout mini Jennifer Aniston wore to her perfume launch in 2011, and how about that iconic Calvin Klein sheath JLaw selected for her first time at the Oscars? Just in time for Valentine's Day, we're inspiring you with some of our all-time favorite fashion moments that started with a simple red dress, and ended up on the red carpet. From date-night casual to over-the-top fancy, there's a wide variety here, but we promise they'll all put you in the mood for some loving.