The Whitecourt Trailblazers are looking to bridge the Athabasca

By Laura Bohnert

It’s a bridge over troubled water that the Whitecourt Trailblazers Club is hoping to find—but they aren’t searching in the metaphorical sense. The Trailblazers are hoping to find a bridge access that can secure them safe passage over the increasingly dangerous Athabasca River.

“Whitecourt is the official ‘Snowmobile Capital of Alberta’,” explains Cindy Brooks, Executive Assistant of the Whitecourt Trailblazers Club. “Our main purpose is to provide a recreational opportunity for individuals and families to enjoy. Safety on the trails, is our main objective.”

Established in 1979, the Whitecourt Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is a not-for-profit group. “The Club is celebrating its 37th Anniversary in 2017,” notes Brooks. “Made up of a group of over 500 members who donate their time to promote the sport of organized snowmobiling in Alberta, it is one of the largest Member Clubs of the ASA.”

It’s a Club that brings a lot of attention—and tourism—into the Whitecourt area, Brooks stresses: “The Trailblazers work closely with local municipal governments, the local Chamber of Commerce, and businesses on an ongoing basis to help promote the area as a ‘winter tourism destination.’ We have an award-winning trail system that is widely recognized as the best in the Province, and riders from across Western Canada visit Whitecourt each winter to ride our trails.”

But that widespread draw of the trails is precisely why maintaining their safety is so important.

“The Whitecourt Trailblazers Snowmobile Club currently maintains 485 kilometres of trail system in the Whitecourt area, including portions of the Trans-Canada Trail System and the Golden Triangle Trail System,” Brooks explains. “The extensive trail system extends north and south of the Town of Whitecourt,” she continues, adding that “the Athabasca River presents a safety concern for snowmobilers. The river is fast flowing, and the freezing of the river is somewhat unpredictable. Ice can form in one area in depths exceeding 60cm, but it isn’t uncommon for there to be open water just a few meters away from those 60cm-thick ice patches.”

And that unpredictability of ice density presents a serious risk to Trailblazers who attempt to cross.

“On March 30, 2013, a tragic snowmobile accident occurred at the intersection point of the McLeod and Athabasca Rivers in Whitecourt,” Brooks describes. “A group of five snowmobilers (tourists from the Edmonton area) attempted to cross the frozen Athabasca River. Two individuals unfortunately did not make it across the ice and drowned.”

“The Whitecourt Trailblazers Club has been searching for opportunities to mitigate the Athabasca River Crossing issue since the accident occurred,” says Brooks.

“We are currently requesting an extension or modification of the current Athabasca River Bridge on Hwy 43 (NW bound traffic side). It would appear to be the most cost effective and practical solution,” Brooks adds. “The McLeod River Bridge over Hwy 43 currently includes a 1.3M walking area along the south side of the bridge. There is currently no walking bridge on the Hwy 43 Athabasca Bridge.”

“A bridge would ensure a safe crossing over the river for our snowmobilers, whether they are travelling from home or from their accommodation at a hotel or motel in town,” she explains. “It would also add a walking area for pedestrians.”

The proposed bridge concept is in its preliminary stages at this point.

“We have had ongoing conversations with the Alberta Snowmobile Association (ASA) and the Canadian Council of Snowmobile Organizations (CCSO),” Brooks continues. “In December, 2016, we forwarded a letter to the Town of Whitecourt Council to address our concern. The request will be forwarded to Alberta Transportation for their approval or comments. This is an item in our long-term planning (5 years), and we understand it will include a lengthy process of planning, approvals, and construction.”

“We will keep people updated on the status of the project,” concludes Brooks, adding that “Safety is on the forefront of our goals when promoting and maintaining trails and areas of enjoyment. We want locals and tourists to have the best experience in Whitecourt when they are riding.”