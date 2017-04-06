The Wolverines are looking to take down another series

The Whitecourt Wolverines had one heck of a week! They started it on a high note, beating the Spruce Grove Saints (pictured) in a stressful game seven, at home, in front of their fans on Tuesday, March 28 winning 4-1.

The boys took a moment to cheer the victory and then turned their focus towards the next step… winning their next series against the Fort McMurray Oil Barons. Game one on March 31 at the Casman Centre in Fort McMurray didn’t start off as planned for the Wolverines as the Barons got out to a 3-0 lead by the middle of the second period. Bruneski and Young managed to get the Wolverines on the board but the team fell short by one, losing 3-2.

Game two, also in Fort McMurray, was a much different affair. The Wolverines came out roaring and got two goals up on the Barons who managed to get one in, making it 2-1 at the end of the first. In the second, the Wolverines kept up the hard push scoring twice more and ending the second with a 4-1 lead. In the final 20 minutes, the Barons attempted a comeback scoring twice but Wolverine Justin Young had other ideas and popped one home unassisted to wrap up the game 5-3.

Game three takes place tonight at the Scott Safety Centre. Here is a recap of the remaining games in the series. Tuesday, April 4 in Whitecourt at 7:30; Friday, April 7 in Fort McMurray; Sunday, April 9 in Whitecourt at 7:30; and a game seven, if needed, would happen in Fort McMurray on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30. Go Wolverines!