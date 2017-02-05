These 31 styling tricks that will change the way you dress in 2017

A fresh start can begin simply by reinventing the looks you've worn on repeat, and we've got all the tools you need with our styling hacks challenge. We'll provide a month of outfits that just require a small change-up. Maybe it's the addition of a cool layer, a call to remix a wardrobe staple, or a reminder to dig up a forgotten piece in your closet. Read on for a look at the month ahead and get inspired to start planning your looks now. Then join us and submit your looks on social media with the hashtag #PSstylinghacks. Can't wait to see what you all come up with. Related:How to Style the Clothes You Already Have