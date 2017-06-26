These are the things funeral directors won’t tell you

Organizing a funeral isn't the most enjoyable thing you'll ever do, but sooner or later all of us will need a fond farewell. While most funeral directors are thoroughly decent professionals who aren't out to rip you off, unethical undertakers who are all too eager to overcharge for their services do exist unfortunately, so it pays to know their secrets. We've collected 29 insider hacks and little-known facts that funeral directors tend to keep quiet about.