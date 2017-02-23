They Just Don’t Get It

How did the NDP get a majority gov’t in Alberta in the last election? This is a major question, especially with the latest news concerning a merger between the pc and WR parties. Primarily there were four factors. One: many Albertans were tired of the pc propaganda, knew the truth, and wanted something better; Two: There were enough new Albertans who hadn’t been drinking the pc Kool-Aid that they knew the pc’s were economic misfits and had been ruining our province for decades; Three: The WR had shot themselves in the foot when Smith and her colleagues walked across the floor to join the pc’s; Four: Nobody thought the NDP would win, especially a majority.

So once again, we have the WR going against everything they stood for and looking like they are willing to repeat the past and cross the floor to once again join the pc’s. Think about it: Smith would have been premier if she hadn’t crossed the floor. People wanted an alternative and she effectively removed the most likely alternative. Now, Brian Jean is doing the same thing.

I admit, I never trusted him. I admit I believed this was what he would do all along. I watched Preston Manning betrayed us when he let the pc’s take over our party. Brian Jean is doing the same thing. A most recent article suggests that Jean thinks he can win the leadership of the born again pc party. He won’t. The federal savior will. But will Kenny be the next premier?

Depends. Depends on if the Wild Rose members who held true to their values and their supporters will continue to hold true. I hope they do but if they are just politicians, they won’t. Depends if the progressives within the pc’s hold true to their values and their supporters. I hope they do but if they are just politicians, they won’t. There is another fly in the ointment; Elections Alberta says they can’t legally merge. So we will probably end up with WR, pc, and whatever win-at-all-costs party name is.

Depends on if enough Albertans think they deserve better than they have for the last 45 years. Given that the NDP are continuing the pc modus operandi, who knows what will happen. It could be that the NDP will do some things in their last two years to show that maybe they deserve a second term. Is it possible a new party, the Alberta Party? will step up to the plate?

It is apparent that the pc’s, at least those following Jason Kenny, have learned nothing from their spanking in the last election (And they had Jim Prentice, not just Jason Kenny). They still believe they have the divine right to rule Alberta. They seem to believe that Albertans have no memories, no thoughts of the future. That Albertans will once again blindly vote in another pc gov’t. They don’t care about anything other than winning. And if they do, then once again, Albertans will lose.

It is interesting to note that if Alberta had proportional representation, the NDP would not have a majority gov’t, and might not have even formed the gov’t. So instead of trying to get elected MLA’s to betray their supporters all for the sake of winning, wouldn’t it be better to have proportional representation?

We deserve better. But maybe I don’t speak for most Albertans. In any event, I deserve better!

Eugene Eklund

Whitecourt, AB