Tina Turner tribute at the Whitecourt Royal Canadian Legion

Simply the Best, Proud Mary, What’s Love Got to do With It, and Let’s Stay Together are all big hits from the one and only, Tina Turner. Thanks to an immensely talented lady by the name of Luisa Marshall, these tunes and more from Turner’s catalogue rocked the Whitecourt Royal Canadian Legion on Friday, April 14.

Luisa has been travelling the world as a tribute to Tina for years and has perfected her moves to make one incredible show. A packed, sold-out crowd enjoyed the performance, getting involved, singing along, and getting up to shake some moves, too. Having sung in front of the likes of Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, and even Tina Turner herself, Luisa, a mom of two who lives in Vancouver, is more than capable of bringing the house down and she did just that.

She has won countless awards for her act and has raised money for many causes close to her heart. Seems only fitting that her performance at the Whitecourt Legion just so happened to be a fundraiser for the Canada 150 mural project which revolves around a massive mural that will adorn the outside walls of the building.

Val Scott, Branch 44 Treasurer, was in the crowd that night and was having an amazing time. “It’s a great turnout and we are thrilled,” Val said, adding that the sold-out show was a fantastic experience. “We are hoping to bring a Garth Brooks entertainer in the fall, so keep a look out for that.”

The mural project is almost completely fundraised, “We are almost there. We had to raise about $18,000 and we have about $2,000 left to raise so we are doing pretty well. We will have a plaque that will have names on it so if companies want to buy a brick or buy a square, we’re all about that,” said Val. Anyone interested in donating to help bring them up to their target total is encouraged to pop into the Legion.

Another event coming up very soon at the Legion is the 90th Anniversary celebration that will be held on April 22 and everyone is welcome to attend. “You don’t need to be ex-military to belong to the Legion and you don’t have to have a membership to come and enjoy our lounge. We are open Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 till closing. Just come on in.”