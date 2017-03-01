Toilet paper dresses and live music at Bridal Fair 2017

The 11th Annual Whitecourt & District Ag. Society Bridal Fair was held at the Westward Hall on Sunday, February 26. This year’s show featured 50 vendors, the most in the past eight years, and organizers promised there would be something for everyone, engaged or not. An exciting aspect for engaged ladies is the gift bags which feature products from vendors including jewelry from Caine’s Jewellers. The hot commodity is scooped up fast by registered brides each year.

Shannon Acker and Serena Lapointe have been organizing the event together for the past five years with Shannon having volunteered at different capacities for the past eight years. Each year, new vendors join long-time vendors to showcase their products and services to local and visiting residents.

This year the fair featured the 2nd Annual Bridal Showdown. The competition is for registered brides and involves playing silly games, Minute to Win It-style, for a chance to win big prizes. Brides played several games from a paper scoot across the hall, wedding trivia, toilet paper roll emptying, a scavenger hunt amongst the vendors, and a grand finale where the final three created a wedding dress utilizing toilet paper. It was hilarious and everyone in attendance enjoyed watching it and cheering them on.

The three top finalists each got to pick a prize with the first place winner choosing first. Jayanah Johnston-Bender took home the top spot with her very creative dress complete with long train and veil, and selected a beautiful necklace and earring set from Cross My Heart Jewellers. In second place was Kerrie Miller who chose a mini boudoir session with Corry Pepper Photography. Kristy Badry rounded out the top three, taking home 50 per cent off the Westward Hall rental and 10 per cent off Betty’s Special Occasions Catering.

XM 105 was live throughout the day and Reflection music filled the hall with music, playing multiple instruments. The duet, Dave Hughes and Eileen Ryton, perform at all kinds of events including weddings, with guitar, harp, violin, and vocals.

The Bridal Fair organizers would like to thank the many vendors who joined this year’s event, and the many who provided door prizes. All winners will be announced online by March 3 as well as the vendors who generously donated the prizes. “We would like to thank the Whitecourt Press for being so generous and donating a big discount on our advertising. We couldn’t put on a show like this without help. We are very grateful to everyone,” said Shannon Acker. To see more about the many vendors and the prizes along with the winners, search Bridal Fair – Whitecourt & District Ag. Society, on Facebook.