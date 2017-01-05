Toronto home sales hit new high in 2016

TORONTO – The Toronto Real Estate Board says the GTA's average home price soared to $730,472 last month, up 20 per cent from December 2015. The board says strong December sales volume helped make 2016 a record year for realtors in the Greater Toronto Area. There were 5,338 sales transactions for all types of residential property last month — including condo units and fully detached houses. That was up 8.6 per cent compared with December 2015 — …