Toy testers unite!

On Thursday, June 22, Make My Fun Hobbies & Toys gave local children an opportunity that most could only dream of: the chance to be an official toy tester! Complete with a badge to proudly wear and a certificate upon completion, children who took part also received a little goodie bag which included stickers, ideas for fun play, and a coupon.

Owner Tawnya Ferris said the event went over very well and that the children who came by really enjoyed themselves. “Melissa and Doug have been really awesome. They sent us four different toys to try out as toy testers. They sent us the pasta station, a magic set, construction building, and a fishing game. They asked us to fill in the booklets and mail them back and they will review them.”

Over 20 kids stopped by the toy store to take a turn with the toys and fill out the accompanying questionnaire for Melissa and Doug. “They are a very family-oriented company and this a good way for them to have feedback from true toy testers,” said Tawnya.

This is the first time Make My Fun has put on a toy-testing event so it was a learning experience as well. “We are hoping to do more promotions like this with different toys,” explained Ferris. It helps the store staff understand its customers and what they like and don’t like. “It totally helped and just seeing the quality helps, too.”

Tawnya said that being able to offer the free fun event for area families to enjoy together was a proud moment. “For parents to be able to come and spend this time with their children and make learning fun with good quality toys, being hands on, and not having kids on the electronics is just great.”

Another free opportunity at the toy store is its massive puzzle project. During store hours, everyone is invited to come down and work on the gigantic puzzle that will eventually be displayed in the store likely on the ceiling. They are also accepting monetary donations for the Boys & Girls Club. It’s a fun way to spend some time as a family while getting to be part of something pretty neat.