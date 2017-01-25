TSX flirts with record closing mark

TORONTO – The Toronto Stock Exchange was flirting with its record-high close. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.37 points at 15,657.06 after 90 minutes of trading. The benchmark had traded above its record close of 15,657.63 set on Sept. 3, 2014, but slipped below the level in late-morning trading. The Dow Jones industrial average in New York opened above 20,000 points for the first time. After 90 minutes of trading, it was at 20,065.05 …