Vandalism at Hard Luck Canyon, perpetrator(s) wanted

“What a cowardly act,” said Woodlands Mayor Jim Rennie speaking to the vandal(s) who recently spray-painted boards, rocks, trees, and signs at Hard Luck Canyon. The popular spot, located 14 kilometres from Whitecourt off West Mountain Road, is regularly used by locals and visitors alike as a fun, recreational outing.

The vandalism occurred on June 13, 2017 according to witnesses at the scene. Various colours of spray paint, though blue was the dominate colour, were found sprayed on the railings and stairs that lead into the canyon. Paint was also on numerous signs that appear along the walkways and on the cliff wall, as well. Thankfully, the main sign at the entrance to the trail which explains the history of Hard Luck could be cleaned rather than replaced unlike the wood damage which required paint.

“Not only have these vandals ruined some of the beauty of Hard Luck Canyon, but the cost to clean this up will be paid for by the hard-earned tax dollars of thousands of Woodlands residents,” said Rennie. On Tuesday, June 20, five Woodlands County staff were on hand to return the canyon site to its glory by removing as much paint as possible and painting over what couldn’t be washed away.

Kara Kennedy, Manager of Parks and Recreation, said the county staff was on site for the day. “We’re repainting some railings and trying our best to clean up the signs and are hoping to get it all. The signs are really expensive and they take a long time to order and replace so it’s disappointing because people bring their friends and family to the area.”

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact Woodlands County. “Certainly, someone knows something about this, and I really hope we can catch the person or persons responsible,” said Mayor Rennie. “In the last serious case of vandalism we caught the responsible party and they had to pay back every cent for repairs.”

If you are out enjoying the many designated areas within Woodlands County and happen upon vandalism of any kind you are asked to report it immediately at 780-778-8400. Another thing you can report is natural damage such as toppled trees. As of this paper’s printing, a tree has fallen onto the bridge that overlooks the waterfall and canyon floor making passage dangerous. Woodlands County will be working very quickly to fix the damage and are asking that the area be avoided at this time. Follow Woodlands on Facebook to stay up to date on situations such as this by searching “Woodlands County.”