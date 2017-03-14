What a series for the Wolverines!

The first round of the AJHL playoffs was a clean sweep after three fantastic games against the Grande Prairie Storm. Let’s break down the action.

On Thursday, March 9 at the Scott Safety Centre, the Wolverines and the Storm hit the ice to officially begin the post-season games. From start to finish it was all Wolverines. Goals from Motley, Lipon, Grant, Tschumi, and two from Joseph Nardi lit up the scoreboard while the visitors were unable to solve the wall, known as Diamond, who saved all 19 shots that came his way. By the end of 60 minutes, it was a 6-0 lopsided win for the Wolverines and the home crowd loved it.

Game two on Friday night was a much more even-scoring affair. The Storm was very feisty compared to the previous night picking up several penalties from tripping to goaltender interference and even a too-many-men penalty in the middle of the third. With the Wolverines sitting at 2-0 after two goals in the first, the Storm somehow managed to tie the game up 2-2, forcing overtime. Justin Young proved to be the hero Whitecourt needed taking the win for the Wolverines and giving them a much desirable 2-0 series lead over the Storm.

For game three the Whitecourt Wolverines travelled up the highway to play the Storm on its home turf in Grande Prairie at the Revolution Arena. It was a “must win” for the Storm, and fans on both sides were anticipating a hard-fought fight. That sure seemed to be the case when the Storm got on the board first, scoring in the last half of the first period, but that would be the only goal they would net past Diamond. Six, count them, six unanswered goals came flying as Lipon, Young (two), Messenger, Leslie, and Motley racked up the points leading the Wolverines to a 6-1 victory and a first-round series sweep.

Well fans, it’s now time to move on to the second round for the North Division Semi-Finals against the Spruce Grove Saints. It’s a best of seven series and it begins in Whitecourt on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Scott Safety Centre. Fill that rink and support your team!