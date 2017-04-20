When his daughter wet herself at school, this dad did the best thing

Ben Sowards just gave dads around the world an amazing lesson in parenting. His six-year-old daughter Valerie had an accident in school, and her dad was told she was crying and wanted to go home. He told BuzzFeed: My heart kind of just broke. Sowards – who has 11 children, four from foster care – went into the school, and asked for Valerie's backpack to cover up his own "accident". He said: She looked at me with just the biggest incredulity. She was laughing about it. It was so funny. Valerie's older sister tweeted photos of the pair, and people loved it: Parenting done right 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/YRDAwexXF0 — Bitch Problems (@FemaleTexts) April 15, 2017 @LucindaSowards THIS DAD IS TOO PURE FOR THE WORLD — 🔥Mr Mistyeye 🔥 (@toastysquirrl) April 16, 2017 @LucindaSowards THIS IS WHAT PARENTING REALLY LOOKS LIKE — P Denise La Costa (@LRHLLC) April 17, 2017