shopify traffic stats

When his daughter wet herself at school, this dad did the best thing

Added by Whitecourt Press on April 20, 2017.
Saved under Uncategorized

Ben Sowards just gave dads around the world an amazing lesson in parenting. His six-year-old daughter Valerie had an accident in school, and her dad was told she was crying and wanted to go home. He told BuzzFeed: My heart kind of just broke. Sowards – who has 11 children, four from foster care – went into the school, and asked for Valerie’s backpack to cover up his own “accident”. He said: She looked at me with just the biggest incredulity. She was laughing about it. It was so funny. Valerie’s older sister tweeted photos of the pair, and people loved it: Parenting done right 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/YRDAwexXF0 — Bitch Problems (@FemaleTexts) April 15, 2017 @LucindaSowards THIS DAD IS TOO PURE FOR THE WORLD — 🔥Mr Mistyeye 🔥 (@toastysquirrl) April 16, 2017 @LucindaSowards THIS IS WHAT PARENTING REALLY LOOKS LIKE — P Denise La Costa (@LRHLLC) April 17, 2017 More: Dad's Instagram shows the brutal reality of raising four kids More: This guy Photoshops his kid into dangerous situations to worry people

You must be logged in to post a comment Login